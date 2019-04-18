Amazon Prime Video is coming to Chromecast and Android TV, YouTube will head to Fire TV

Here’s a shocker. Google and Amazon are settling their feud and officially making a move that’s awesome for consumers. Amazon Prime Video is coming to Chromecast and Android TV.

The best gifts for Android users

For years now, Amazon’s services have been absent from Chromecast, and only available on a select few Android TV devices. That exclusivity is finally ending now with this new deal. 4K titles will be supported.

Chromecast and Chromecast built-in users, along with Android TV users, will have easy access to the Prime Video catalog including the latest seasons of Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel, Hanna, Homecoming, Bosch, Catastrophe and The Grand Tour, along with Amazon Original movies like Donald Glover’s Guava Island, and Academy Award-nominated films like The Big Sick and Cold War. Prime Video offers users exclusive features like X-Ray as well as access to 4K titles included with Prime at no additional cost. With Prime Video users can also rent or purchase titles or choose from more than 150 Prime Video Channels includingShowtime, HBO, CBS All-Access, Cinemax and STARZ.

This comes just a few months after Google Chromecast finally returned to Amazon for sales.

Unfortunately, Amazon has given no dates at the moment for this functionality to go live. Presumably, this is happening sometime this year to line up with Google’s promise to bring YouTube to Amazon’s platform.

For both Fire TV and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, an official YouTube app will be available soon with full 4K 60fps support. Apparently, YouTube TV and YouTube Kids will also expand to Fire TV later this year.

The flagship YouTube app will be the easiest way for users to watch all of their favorite YouTube content on Fire TV. Users will be able to sign in to their existing YouTube account, access their full library of content, and play videos in 4K HDR at 60 fps on supported devices. In addition, standalone YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will also launch later this year on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs where available.

9to5Google’s Take

Can we get a hallelujah up in here?

This move has been sorely overdue. For years, the battle between Amazon and Google has simply been user-hostile, and clearly one-sided too. Hopefully, this move will just be good for everyone. It makes Android TV boxes and TVs much more appealing, as well as taking away the one thing on Fire TV that might prevent some from buying.

I just sincerely hope this doesn’t turn out like the Chromecast deal which took years to finally happen.

More on Android TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: