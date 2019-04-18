YouTube Premium now giving US users $2 in free monthly Super Chat credit

If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you could have received $2 in free Super Chat credit to help support YouTube content creators on their next live stream (via Android Police/@Sk1er_).

YouTube confirmed that it is beta testing these monthly Super Chat gifts exclusively with YouTube Premium users. If you have never used Super Chat before, the system allows you to pay almost any dollar amount you like while a creator is live streaming. That comment will then be highlighted within the real-time chat window.

Any money you spend — minus YouTube taking a cut — will go directly to the YouTube creator. This $2 free credit could be a way for YouTube to really highlight the feature, as it still seems to be relatively unknown to most average users.

It’s also worth noting that these free credits have so far only been visible when using the YouTube mobile application, and not the full desktop experience.

AP notes that there are some distinct terms and conditions with the free credit. Specifying that this beta test will end May 31, 2019. The terms also state that this is a ‘limited time offer in the United States’ — which explains why I’m unable to see the same free credit here in the UK.

Send Super Chats for free YouTube Premium is giving you 1 free, $2.00 value Super Chat every calendar month until May 31, 2019. When you send a Super Chat, your message will stand out and the creator will earn a share. Your free Super Chat will refresh on the 1st day of every calendar month, but it won’t accumulate. This is a limited time offer in the United States that can change at any time.

Some users have claimed that the $2 credit has been split into two separate 99-cent payments, whereas others have seen a single $2 Super Chat payment is possible.

It’s a beta test we are running — glad you like it! :) — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) March 25, 2019

YouTube Head of Gaming, Ryan Wyatt confirmed the beta test in reply to a comment over on Twitter, but it’s not known if this is available to all users. It may be worth checking your own account to see if this credit is available to spend.

At $12/month for a YouTube Premium account, the benefits of ad-free video viewing, YouTube Originals, YouTube Music, Google Play Music, and now free Super Chat credit make it a much more rounded purchase.

