Samsung Galaxy Wearable app has been broken, preventing full set up for Galaxy Watch, Gear S3

Samsung’s smartwatches are some of the best options available for Android, but over the past few days there’s been a serious flaw with them. The Samsung Galaxy Wearable app that makes using these watches possible has been broken since late last week.

The best gifts for Android users

A thread on Samsung’s Community Forums (via Android Police, The Verge) is filled with 65 pages of users’ reports of the app not working properly. Specifically, the problem here is that the Galaxy Wearable app won’t let users sign into their Samsung accounts.

Not being logged in won’t totally prevent setting up a new watch, but it does break the ability to download apps or watch faces, backup/restore your watch, and set up features like Samsung Pay. The bug only affects non-Samsung devices, so if you’re using a Pixel, OnePlus, LG, or basically any other Android device, the sign-in screen simply shows a blank white screen.

Samsung notes on the forum post that it is aware of the problem, but it hasn’t commented on when an update might fix the broken Galaxy Wearable app. In the meantime, users will just have to live without an account connection. If you’ve already got a Samsung wearable paired to your device, it’d be smart not to reset it if possible.

Nobody can sign into their Samsung account or update apps on the Galaxy Wearable app. Thread over 42 pages already. White screen appears when signing in. Affects Samsung Gear watches https://t.co/IBmBpTq81U pic.twitter.com/0BDdzpVH3m — Gavin's Gadgets (@gavinsgadgets) April 21, 2019

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: