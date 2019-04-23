Sony confirms pricing on latest Android TV models, tops out w/ $70,000 98-inch 8K HDR TV

Sony is one of the biggest names in Android TV, and now they’re making the biggest option for the platform. As part of the company’s latest collection of high-end televisions, there’s a 98-inch 8K TV running on top of Android TV, and it costs nearly $70,000.

One of the first Android TV devices with 8K, the Sony MASTER Series Z9G 8K HDR TV comes in two forms, an 85-inch model for roughly $13,000, or the all-out 98-inch option which costs $70,000. Both of these new options run on Google’s Android TV platform, will add HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support later this year, and will make their official debut this June.

To better meet consumer demand for larger TVs, Sony is introducing extra resolution with its first consumer 8K television in the Z9G TV, exclusively powered by our acclaimed X1™ Ultimate processor. Optimized to handle the 33 million pixels of 8K, this processor plays a vital role in delivering a high-quality picture in the MASTER Series family.

Further, Sony has also confirmed pricing for several other Android TV models. While these Android TVs aren’t 8K, they do include 4K HDR and even OLED on some models. Everything below is either available now or coming by June of this year, all running Android TV out of the box.

