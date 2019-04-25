Mario Kart Tour closed Android beta starts May 22, registration open ahead of summer 2019 launch

Part one of arguably the most popular gaming franchises ever, Mario Kart Tour, is now set to head to Android devices exclusively in a closed beta from May 22.

While we have seen a few of the core Nintendo franchises make the leap from consoles to smartphones, Mario Kart Tour could be the very game that many have been waiting for.

A stalwart of Nintendo consoles for decades, this closed beta test of the game will run from May 22 to June 4, ahead of full release in “Summer 2019” (via Bloomberg).

The game is expected to launch across both iOS and Android, but will be exclusive to the Google OS throughout this closed beta test. It will also only be available to those in the US and Japan according to the official website.

Mario Kart Tour on Android will be the first major release for Nintendo on Android since Super Mario Run made the ‘jump’ from iOS to Android devices in 2017 — after being exclusive for almost four months.

It will be interesting how Mart Kart Tour on Android will affect other popular racing titles like the Asphalt series and the upcoming Forza game from Microsoft Studios.

As for device requirements, you’ll need to be running Android 4.4 or later, have 1.5GB of RAM or more and it’s worth noting that Android Q will not support the Mario Kart Tour Android beta.

Somewhat disappointingly, the game won’t support any Android tablets. Although we’re not yet sure why this is the case.

To sign up for the closed beta you will need to head to the Mario Kart Tour website on your mobile device and link your Nintendo Account.

