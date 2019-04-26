EMUI 9.1 beta rolling out to 12 devices including Huawei Mate 20/P20 Lite, Honor View 20, Honor 8X in China ahead of global launch

After Huawei announced that 49 of its devices would be receiving EMUI 9.1 in the coming months, we’re now already seeing the EMUI 9.1 beta rollout to a few select handsets.

The list does include a number of Honor handsets too. That was expected given that Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei, and all Honor handsets do run a slightly forked version of EMUI.

As for the list, it includes a number of devices that were previously said to be in testing. That said, as the EMUI 9.1 beta is only currently available in China, we’re not likely to see the stable release for a little longer yet.

According to The Android Soul (via XDA Developers), these are the devices currently testing the EMUI 9.1 beat update:

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 2

Huawei P10

Honor View 20

Honor Magic 2

Honor 7X

Honor 8X

Honor 9

Honor 10

This update does vary slightly from handset to handset, as those using the Mate 20 Lite, Honor P10 and P10 Plus, Nova 3i, Nova 2s, Honor 9, and Honor V9 are receiving EMUI 9.1.0.180.

The Honor 10, Honor V10, or Honor Play sees the EMUI 9.1 beta update arriving as the 9.1.0.310 firmware. The same update is also rolling out as EMUI 9.1.0.200 to the Honor 8X and 9.1.0.110 to the Nova 3.

As this is a China-only rollout at the moment, we are not entirely sure if the EMUI 9.1 beta will head out globally or simply appear as a stable update in the coming months. Naturally, any Huawei or Honor users in China lack the ability to access Google Play Services natively, so we could see some quite different builds head to Western devices.

