Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 is set to head to a further 49 devices soon

Huawei’s EMUI might not be our favorite OEM Android skin out there, but it is much better than it once was with EMUI 9.1 on the P30 Pro. The Android Pie update is now making its way to 49 Huawei-branded devices in the very near future.

Originally posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo (via XDA-Developers), Huawei confirmed the 49 handset list that will receive the EMUI 9.1 update. We have already seen the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, and the Mate 20 RS receive a beta build of EMUI 9.1, while both the P30 Pro and P30 have the full-fat version pre-installed already.

According to XDA, these are the devices currently testing the EMUI 9.1 update:

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 2S

Honor Play

Honor 10

Honor Play 8A

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 Lite

Honor Note 10

Honor 9

Honor V9

Honor 8X

Huawei is also planning for the following devices to get the EMUI 9.1 update:

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 3e

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Huawei Enjoy Max

Huawei Enjoy 9S

Huawei Enjoy 7S

Huawei Enjoy 9e

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 8X Max

Honor 20i

Honor 9i

Honor 7X

Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8

Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1

That is one heck of a big list of handsets that will get the Android Pie fork in the not-too-distant future. There are some notable absentees though, as many handsets do have varying names for specific region launches.

EMUI 9.1 will prove to be quite the jump for handsets still running Android Oreo builds of EMUI. That means the brand new gesture navigation method, GPU Turbo 3.0, and heaps more on top. While we may likely see Android Q on new Huawei devices in the late fall, it’s still great to see these devices get up to speed with the latest full Android release.

