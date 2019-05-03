Here’s the official Google I/O 2019 conference map [Gallery]

Released last week for Android and yesterday on iOS, the Google I/O 2019 companion app has just added the official conference map for this year. The layout is slightly tweaked from the previous three years at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.

I/O at Shoreline is very much a technology festival with shades of Burning Man’s or Coachella’s art installations. Starting across the street, I/O 2019 is a “No Parking Event” to “reduce traffic congestion and reduce our carbon emissions.”

Google will be providing off-site parking in San Jose, as well as a shuttle service from recommended hotels in San Francisco and the surrounding Mountain View area. The company is otherwise relying on ride sharing, public transportation, and biking.

The parking lot across the street from the Amphitheatre has been reconfigured as a result, with Attendee Shuttles stopping right across the main entrance, with Registration and Bag/Coat Check next to it. There is dedicated parking for accessibility purposes and expectant mothers, as well as ample bike storage.

Most of I/O takes place on asphalt-covered parking lots closer to the actual Amphitheatre. The first thing visitors will encounter is the I/O Landmark that “comes to life in AR.” This will likely take advantage of the Explore I/O feature in the Android and iOS app.

The bulk of tents and installations are to the left of the entrance. The “Boardwalk” is a long strip that will be home to the broadcast studio, lightning sessions, and an I/O Arts program:

Draw to Art

Mosaic Virus

MCXT Mural

Meandering River

Major sandboxes, or tents that highlight major products with demos include:

Payments/Web/Chrome OS

AR/Flutter

Android

Experiments

Accessibility/Material Design

Cloud/Firebase

Machine Learning/AI

Assistant

There are also spaces for Gaming & Garage and Android for Cars, which will feature the Polestar 2 running Android Automotive. In addition to Quiet Rooms throughout, there will be a main Digital Detox space, as well as Sculpture Garden.

Google I/O 2019 kicks off on May 7th at 10AM with a keynote from CEO Sundar Pichai and runs until May 9th. 9to5Google will be live at the conference all three days with wall-to-wall coverage.

