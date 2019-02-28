Google I/O 2019 will be a ‘No Parking Event’ to reduce traffic, carbon emissions

Google this morning announced the winners of the I/O 2019 ticket drawing. Starting May 7th, this year’s annual developer conference in Mountain View features a notable logistics change related to parking and helping the surrounding area.

With the start of the ticket application process on February 21st, Google also updated the I/O 2019 site with event and travel information. In addition to details about “Getting to Mountain View” and nearby hotels, the “Getting to Shoreline Amphitheatre” section notes that Google I/O 2019 is a “No Parking Event.”

There is an exception for “accessibility parking,” but other attendees that drive will no longer be able to park across the event at the sandy lot usually reserved for cars. Google notes that this is an “effort to reduce traffic congestion and reduce our carbon emissions.”

This decision has been carefully considered and we are offering you many free options to arrive at the event without requiring a vehicle. We will be providing more information as the event approaches.

During I/O, traffic in Mountain View is particularly busy and Google in recent years has encouraged the use of ridesharing and shuttles. The latter service will see increased frequency and capacity from the Mountain View Caltrain and Millbrae Bart stations. Free event shuttles also run from recommended hotels, as well as San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.

For those that are still driving, Google will be offering free “off-site parking” 13 miles away at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose. There will be a shuttle service between that lot and Shoreline.

Meanwhile, Google is partnering with Lyft to offer free Shared service using code “IO2019” and will come to a similar arrangement with uberPOOL. Other options to help the environment include complimentary bike parking and valet, as well as “free use of Lime’s electric scooters and bikes.” Public transportation is another available option.

