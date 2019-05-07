Android TV gets TBS and TNT apps back after brief hiatus w/ fresh redesigns

Android TV has been picking up a lot of apps in recent months, but it also lost a couple of big ones. Following a recent update, the Watch TBS and Watch TNT apps for Android TV disappeared from the Play Store, but now, they’re back with a fresh redesign in tow.

As Android Central notes, the Watch TNT and Watch TBS apps for Android TV vanished from the Play Store a couple of weeks ago following an update to version 5.0 of the app. The apps didn’t go away for users who’d already installed them, but downloading them from the Play Store was impossible.

Now, the apps are back with version 5.1.2. This update for the TBS and TNT apps brings a refreshed UI with subtle menus and an overall better look. It’s noted that all of the features from the previous app are still available here as well.

Watch TBS and Watch TNT both got their 5.1.2 updates yesterday and should be rolling out to all Android TV users now who already had the app installed. If you just picked up an Android TV device and hadn’t been able to install these apps in the first place, they should also now show up in Google Play Store search results.

