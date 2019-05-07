You can cancel alarms on Google Assistant just by saying ‘Stop’ without ‘Hey Google’ command

Starting today, Google is making a welcome change to Google Assistant. You can now cancel alarms on Google Assistant and devices like the Google Home by just saying “Stop.”

Briefly mentioned during the I/O 2019 Keynote, Google revealed that Google Assistant alarms can now be stopped just by saying the word “Stop.” There’s no need for saying the “Hey Google” key phrase to first get the device’s attention. Once the alarm starts ringing, just say stop, and it will quiet down right away.

Google says that this functionality is rolling out starting today to English-speaking countries. Good luck getting out of bed tomorrow.

Sometimes, you want help from your Assistant without having to say “Hey Google” every time. Starting today, you can turn off a timer or alarm by saying, “stop.” This feature runs completely on-device and is activated by the word “stop” when an alarm or timer is going off. This has been one of our top feature requests, and is available on Google Home speakers and all Smart Displays in English-speaking countries globally.

Developing…