Huawei confirms Android Q updates for 8 devices including P30, Mate 20 series

- May. 9th 2019 12:07 pm PT

0

Android Q is still in beta right now, but Huawei is officially confirming a few of its devices for the upgrade. When the time comes, at least 8 of the company’s devices will be updated including the P30 and Mate 20 lineups.

The best gifts for Android users

Confirmed in a post on Weibo (via XDA-Developers), Huawei will be rolling out Android Q updates with EMUI on top to 8 of the devices in its portfolio. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the Mate 20 Pro is included in the Android Q Beta program.

The devices included are:

Of course, there’s still no timeline at this point for when Android Q would arrive on any Huawei devices. More than likely, this list will expand by the time the update starts rolling out as well. If Android Pie was any indication, Huawei is going to be relatively quick to a global rollout.

huawei android q update list

More on Android Q:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android Q

Android Q
Huawei

Huawei
Huawei P30 Pro Huawei Mate 20 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Nomad case for Pixel 3
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches