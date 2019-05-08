Google says Android TV Q update doesn’t need to ‘be on the same timeline,’ talks more numbers

Android TV wasn’t even mentioned in the Google I/O keynote this year, but that doesn’t mean we’re not getting news about the platform. In a further session, Google revealed some new numbers regarding Android TV, as well as details about the Q update.

One thing that was heavily featured in Google’s presentation yesterday was Android Q. The latest version of the platform delivers a ton of great features for users, but it seems there’s no timeline in place for Q to hit Android TV.

Speaking to Variety, Google essentially confirmed that we won’t see Q on Android TV any time in the near future. This shouldn’t really come as a huge shock, as Android Pie has still barely landed on any Android TV devices. Still, though, it’s a shame to see it behind on the latest updates.

Google’s Head of Android TV, Shalini Govil-Pai, explained that the platform doesn’t “necessarily need to be on the same timeline.”

Google also confirmed (via Android Headlines) that over 80% of Android TV devices are running on Nougat and above, with 60% adoption of Android Oreo by the end of this year. Oreo, if you’ll recall, introduced a huge redesign to the Android TV platform, so getting that on as many devices as possible is likely a big deal for Google.

At the same session, Google also detailed a first look at a revamped Play Store.

android tv os adoption numbers i/o 2019

Further talking to Variety at I/O 2019, Google confirmed some more numbers for the platform. This included that Android TV’s huge collection of 5,000 apps has approximately 70-75% US customer reach, meaning quite a few are still locked to specific devices, countries, or are operator exclusives (i.e. apps locked to TiVo devices and other Pay TV operators).

