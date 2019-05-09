OnePlus seeking beta testers for core OxygenOS Gallery app

A great source of chatter and news, the OnePlus community forums play a crucial role in the OnePlus marketing and development process. This is especially evident when you see that OnePlus is now requesting beta testers for OxygenOS’s in-built Gallery app.

In a post on the official OnePlus forums, Global Product Operations Manager, Manu J. opened up the Gallery beta program for the first time. The Gallery app as part of OxygenOS is most definitely in need of some love. Whether the application will get a massive UI overhaul is still unknown.

While a beta test of an application arguably isn’t news in its own right, the fact that OnePlus will run a beta for one of its core system applications is a little more interesting.

It poses the question if OnePlus might add further beta programs for system apps? You could equally argue that the OxygenOS open beta program does that already, but that only applies to those able to update their handsets.

As always, we are determined to work with our community to create a better Gallery for OnePlus devices. So, we now invite you to join our Beta Program! Joining the beta program gives you early access to new features and design changes for the Gallery App. At the same time, your suggestions and ideas will be directly shared with our product center, thus helping to shape the gallery App. Join the Gallery beta program from the link below and let’s build a better gallery app together. only devices with OxygenOS 9.0 and above are compatible, 3 and 3T is not supported at the moment. Link: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.oneplus.gallery

It’s worth noting that the OxygenOS Gallery beta is only open to those running Android Pie builds on their OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 3 and 3T are not currently supported either. Head to the link above to get started and enroll in the OxygenOS Gallery beta program.

