New Google Travel site replacing Trips app, brings together Flights & Hotels search

Google has a number of very useful travel services integrated into Search. The company is now bringing together all these tools on the desktop web with a beautiful Material Theme. However, this new web experience comes at the expense of the Google Trips app for Android and iOS.

Visiting google.com/travel reveals a very clean homepage that lists all your past and potential trips, as well as “Popular destinations.” This is essentially the experience found on the Android and iOS app. It was previously also accessible through Search on the web, but this is visually a vast upgrade.

The left sidebar also links to Explore, Packages, Flights, and Hotels. This page now provides quick access to Google’s tools that help aggregate various airline and accommodation results.

Trips is also receiving several updates to the timeline feature, with users now able to make edits. Additionally, you’ll soon be able to manually add new reservations. Another nice addition is a weather forecast at the top of the site for the days you’ll be traveling.

Google is also making it easier to research and plan. In addition to related searches, saved places, and tracked flights being automatically added to trips, viewed hotels will soon get the same treatment. This page will also feature travel articles, suggested day plans, upcoming events, and popular restaurants.

Soon, we’ll add viewed things to do and saved and viewed hotels to your trips. When you want to continue planning, all of your research will be waiting for you at google.com/travel. If you don’t want to see private results, you can opt out by adjusting your results and web & app activity settings.

Today’s suite of announcements comes with the implication that Google Travel on the web is the primary way to access your trips moving forward, and the view that will get new features. This comes at the expense of the Android and iOS apps that feature offline capabilities. However, trips will be available in Google Maps over the coming months.

As we continue to evolve Google Trips, we’re making this information more accessible at google.com/travel, and in Google Search and Google Maps.

