Google Trips for Android and iOS updated with more reservation types, manual entry

Announced last year, Google’s smart travel assistant app is getting updated with a number of sorely needed features. Available for both Android and iOS, Google Trips now has a share feature and the ability to manually add more types of reservations.

While a key feature of the service is the ability to automatically analyze your Gmail inbox for reservations, this latest update allows you to manually add them to a trip.

Beyond flights, users can enter hotel, car, and restaurant reservations that might not have generated a corresponding email. The app will then do its best to fill out the remaining information. Additionally, users can also add related notes to the reservation list.

Instead of having to find and manually forward emails, users can now easily send all collected trip reservations to a travel companion. The page features a new share icon that will send an email with a summary of details, as well as allowing others to see all the information in Google Trips if they have the app installed.

Lastly, Trips will now surface public transportation reservations, including those for trains and bus rides. These will appear alongside flight and other car reservations.

Version 1.1.0 is now available for both Android and iOS in their respective app stores.