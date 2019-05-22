First stable Tor Browser build now available on Android

The first official Tor Browser for Android is now available to download allowing the truly privacy conscious the ability to have a stable build on their mobile devices.

While a VPN and incognito mode might offer some veil of secrecy — and are a recommended tool regardless — the Tor Browser has finally come out of beta with this stable release. In an official blog post, the Tor Project confirmed that the app is now ready and waiting for those that want to connect to the ‘onion network’.

“Mobile browsing is increasing around the world, and in some parts, it is commonly the only way people access the internet,” the company wrote in a blog post. “In these same areas, there is often heavy surveillance and censorship online, so we made it a priority to reach these users.”

The Tor Browser utilizes nodes or encrypted computers and servers all over the globe. It bounces your traffic within this internal network before opening a connection at the destination. Because there is no direct connection, your privacy and data are much more secure. It’s also a great tool for getting around geo-locked content and location-based blocks.

This build is based on Firefox, meaning there are some neat features like extra tabs and it looks and feels exactly like the browser you may have used before. Some will wonder how this build differs from the older Alpha builds, well, it doesn’t require any external applications to help you connect. Instead, it’s a one-stop shop for proper private browsing.

You can download the Tor Browser for Android from the Google Play Store.

