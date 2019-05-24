The apps in Google’s office suite are linked together to improve workflows and productivity. Google has now added a new “Linked objects” sidebar in Docs and Slides to “access all linked content” and quickly update them.

Linked content can include embedded charts, tables, slides, and drawings. This right sidebar lets users quickly find a Google Sheets or other Google Slides document, with a refresh button in the top-right corner. The file name and type, including an accompanying icon, are also listed.

The other purpose of this tool is to quickly update embedded content like charts or graphs after data in the original file has changed. An update button is next to each object, while the bottom of this pane notes the count and has a shortcut to “Update all.”

To access in Google Docs or Slides, users can click the “Tools” menu and “Linked objects.” Google notes that a lack of an update button means that charts, tables, or slides were not properly linked.

The Linked objects tool began rolling out on May 20th, and will be more widely available after June 17th for all G Suite editions as an on by default feature.

More about G Suite:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: