Samsung has pulled the latest Galaxy S10 software update after a series of serious bugs have caused problems with devices.

The XXU1ASE5 firmware update turned out to have a substantial number of bugs, which has prompted Samsung to pull the update entirely until a fix is brought about (via SamMobile).

Reports have come in from Reddit of devices freezing, locking up and the problem is only resolved momentarily by rebooting your Galaxy S10/S10+ or S10e. These aren’t the only issues encountered. Some users reported issues with the fingerprint sensor not responding and the sleep-wake button simply not registering presses right away.

Performing a factory reset or wipe isn’t able to resolve the issue either, which poses yet more problems for those heavily affected by these frustrations. According to some on the XDA-Developer forums, a temporary solution to these Galaxy S10 update woes is to disable Wi-Fi entirely.

It appears that this might help alleviate the issues seen by many, as being on cellular data completely stops any odd Galaxy S10 behavior. The issues are pretty random, with some users experiencing problems in one area, not the other and vice versa.

Even if a tiny percentage of installs have resulted in problematic performance it is right that Samsung pulls the Galaxy S10 update just to ensure that these bugs can be ironed out. It’s unclear when a fix for these problems will come but should that information be made available, we will update you accordingly.

If you have installed the most recent OTA and are experiencing issues and have managed to resolve them one way or another, please let us know in the comments section below.

