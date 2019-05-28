According to reports in The Korea Herald, the release date for the Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to slip yet again.

Around a month ago, Samsung confirmed that they would postpone the US and international launch of the foldable device after reviewers noticed major flaws and issues with the display and its folding mechanism.

Pre-orders were canceled and hardware revisions were put in place to help rescue the Galaxy Fold. Samsung CEO DJ Koh publicly stated that the new launch date was to be decided earlier this month but a new date has still not been set. These new reports out of Korea are claiming we could see yet more delays on this handset.

Pressure may have eased on Samsung to produce an improved Galaxy Fold device as sanctions on Huawei has put the rival foldable — the Huawei Mate X — on hold too. This may give Samsung a little more wiggle room to address the myriad of issues that the device has seen prior to a real release.

Samsung maintains that the new launch schedule will be announced in the “coming weeks”, but some telecom officials have claimed that the launch is likely to take place after the initial June goal. The South Korean tech giant has been conducting tests on devices with local carriers and operators, which has given industry sources a much greater view of the progress of the display defect fix process.

Even despite this, Samsung has denied any speculation by industry insiders, stating: “The improvement process is taking place extremely confidentially, and comments from telecom industry sources can’t be confirmed.”

Another report from Yonhap News (via SamMobile) claims that the release is not likely to occur in June. A translated quote from an official at Samsung has also said that the “release schedule has not been decided, and we will be in a position to announce the launch schedule in a few weeks.”

Samsung is set to automatically cancel all pre-orders of the device if it is unable to ship the device before May 31 — which looms ever nearer and seems incredibly likely at this point.

Given the issues were pretty widespread simply due to the small number of handsets in circulation, we wouldn’t bet on the Samsung Galaxy Fold release happening anytime too soon.

