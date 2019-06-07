While the Galaxy Note 10 has already broken cover in a series of reference renders and 360-degree videos, it’s now the turn of the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The device looks set to break up the Note line for the very first time since the Note Edge in 2014.

The device has appeared courtesy of @OnLeaks yet again, this time teaming with PriceBaba to give us a glimpse of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro long ahead of an official unveiling. It’s worth noting that these renders are based upon reference designs or blueprints, so they’re still technically open to change but they do look stunning regardless.

Samsung has relied heavily on device symmetry with the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, and that means the punch hole notch mimics that of the previously leaked Note 10 renders. It has moved from the right of the display to a more central position.

There is clearly no room for the headphone jack, which is ditched again on the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. It feels like a massive omission, given that the Galaxy S10+ has hung onto the port for so long. We’re still being shown physical buttons, even despite rumors of the contrary from elsewhere. That said, there is no room for a dedicated Bixby button here either.

As you’d expect, there is room for the S-Pen and associated in-body slot, a USB-C port and downward firing speaker. Something we failed to mention with the previous renders of the smaller Note 10 was the lack of an earpiece up top. We’re not sure if the renders are just not quite detailed enough or if Samsung could introduce a vibrating display to mimic a speaker like on the Huawei P30 Pro.

OnLeaks’ render also showcases the device in what appears to be a white variant; it is unclear if we will see a two-tone color like with the Prism Galaxy S10+ or a more matte ceramic option for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. When side-by-side with the standard model, the Pro looks substantially bigger thanks to that almost bezel-less display.

Considering that the Standard Note 10 is set to measure in at 6.3-inches, the 6.75-inch display on the Pro model is set to be a mammoth handset and perfect for media consumption.

As for rumored specs, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro will pack in theSnapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM, depending on the region in which it is purchased. Previous reports have also suggested the Note 10 series will feature UFS 3.0 storage, a 4,500mAh battery, and 45W fast charging.

Around the back you’ll see that vertical camera array, which is set to include a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto zoom lens, and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is also a tiny cutout reserved for the Time-of-Flight sensor, which is also present on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model. That will help improve depth-sensing for better portrait modes.

The front-facing punch-hole notch camera specs are not yet known but we expect a solid selfie camera knowing this is the out-and-out killer Samsung flagship for 2019.

Now that you’ve had a glimpse at what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, what are your initial thoughts? Are you a fan of the big, boxy design or does the removal of the headphone jack grind your gears? Let us know in the comments section below.

