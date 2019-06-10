Samsung has just released yet another regional limited edition model of the Galaxy S10+ in a really slick Prism Silver color.

The device has been released to commemorate Park Hang Seo (via SamMobile / Samsungvn.com), a former soccer player for South Korea and currently the head coach of the Vietnam national team. While fans of Vietnamese soccer will be interested, the color is genuinely gorgeous that it might be of interest to more than just sports fans.

It comes right on the back of the release of the Cardinal Red Galaxy S10+ but in Prism Silver it definitely has hints of the Breathing Crystal Huawei P30 Pro. There are gorgeous pink and yellow tones that catch the light, it makes you wonder why Samsung didn’t offer this stunning color at launch.

We’re not sure if the Prism Silver Galaxy S10+ will go on sale separately but the package comes with a wireless battery pack and Park Hang Seo NFC-enabled case. That case has an NFC-enabled theme that applies when you slap it on the back of your Galaxy S10+. That theme simply adds a few soccer-based icon tweaks and a few wallpapers, with one featuring the man Park Hang Seo himself.

The Galaxy S10+ Prism Silver Park Hang Seo Limited Edition is set to go on sale on June 16th and will have a price tag of VND 23,990,000 which is approximately $1,030. We’re not sure if the colorway will be made available in other regions or even for other S10 models, but we sure hope it does find its way around the globe.

