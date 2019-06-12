Samsung has finally added the much anticipated dedicated standalone Night mode to the Galaxy S9 with the latest OTA update.

The dedicated Night mode has already made it to the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the feature would ever make it to older flagships in the Galaxy line.

Samsung has been doing more to support older devices since One UI dropped towards the end of 2018. Adding features that we thought would be exclusive to newer handsets is definitely one way to ensure that fans stay loyal to the brand.

The update doesn’t quite match the quality on offer by the Galaxy S10 when in Night mode (via SamMobile). That said, they did note that it does a solid job despite some minor differences, which is no real surprise given both the Galaxy S10 and S9 have much of the same underlying camera hardware.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung continues to tweak this night mode in upcoming updates to enhance the overall results in low-light scenarios. Given the interest in night photography thanks to the trailblazing Huawei Night mode and Pixel Night Sight, it will only be a matter of time before Samsung truly tackles long exposure night photography properly.

It’s also worth noting that while we reported the update is rolling out now, it’s currently limited to Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines at present. We’re sure that a further global rollout will add the neat new Night mode camera feature to Galaxy S9 devices within the next few days and weeks though.

It may be worth heading to your device Settings > System update to check and see if your device has an OTA update waiting.

