Google’s Search is set to get taken up a notch with the addition of video bookmarks for YouTube ‘how-to’ videos when you want guidance or help.

The feature is rolling out now within the Google app and shows handy quick skip points for selected and ‘how-to’ content on YouTube (via Android Police). Given how frustrating it can be to find a decent instructional video and then having to sit through two to three minutes of filler before reaching the portion you need is, this is genuinely a genius update. For now, it’s not clear if this will roll out beyond just ‘how-to’ or instructional video content.

Currently, searching simply brings up a list of videos. Not exactly unhelpful but not always ideal when you have to scrub through videos to find the most important tidbit or help you’re looking for. Now you are given a small sequential timeline with timecodes that allow you to instantly be transported to that particular chapter within a video.

Bright blue dots indicate where each step begins, for even easier skipping but it’s important to note that this isn’t available on every single video. Google appears to be pulling the bookmarks and associated timestamps from the video descriptions to add this new feature to selected videos.

Your search results within the Google app are slightly altered to make room for the accompanying timeline underneath each video. This will open up another level of SEO for video creators as they seek to maximize reach on a particular subject we’re sure.

The ‘in this video’ feature will no doubt be helpful on devices such as Smart Display like the Google Nest Hub, where cooking instructions can be skipped and enhance your overall experience.

AP notes that some users are seeing the feature on v10.7.4.21 of the Google app, with that being the most recent beta release. I personally haven’t been able to see this new ‘in this video’ feature on any of my devices running the Google app beta. If you have noticed it, be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

