Google’s Home Hub to Nest Hub rebranding effort is a sticker on the box

At I/O 2019, Google announced that all its smart home products going forward would be branded “Google Nest.” The first new product to launch is the Nest Hub Max this summer, while the Home Hub was immediately rebranded. Retail boxes are now being updated with stickers to publicize the Google Nest Hub brand in the real world.

While the new Nest Hub name is already live on the Google Store and other online retailers, packaging has so far remained unchanged from the Smart Display’s launch in October. That is still mostly the case, but newer “Google Home Hub” boxes feature a sticker announcing the new brand to consumers.

Help has a new name. Google Home Hub is now Google Nest Hub. Find out more at g.co/nest

That URL opens the Google Store page detailing the new branding, like Google’s commitment to privacy and its smart home ecosystem. The gray sticker leveraging the Google Sans font and is affixed over the plastic shrink wrap.

At one Best Buy we visited this weekend, only Charcoal Nest Hubs featured the new marker. Along with how the stickers are precisely affixed to the bottom edge of boxes, this was likely added at the factory by Google before it was shipped to retail locations around the world.

At I/O, “Google” was officially appended to the names of Nest thermostats and security cameras. However, packaging and in-store placards for those products have yet to reflect “Google Nest.” That brand is also coming to Google Home smart speakers, but the company is likely waiting for new products to make it official.

More about Google Nest:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: