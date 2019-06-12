Dark mode on apps and services is becoming more and more pervasive, slowly we are seeing a shift to the less eye-blasting muted color scheme and we couldn’t be happier. Next up in the Google stable is Files by Google, which has added a dark mode in its latest beta build but it appears that it only works on the Android Q beta.

Initially spotted by Android Police, Files by Google is one of the last official Google apps to actually get dark mode support. We laud the eye-saving benefits but dark themes are also great for OLED displays, helping save power by allowing the display to simply turn off pixels that are displayed as black.

That does mean that there are a ton of apps that don’t have what we would call a ‘true’ dark mode, instead they often use a deep blue or grey rather than true black. We won’t complain too much though, as having an option other than bright white is more than welcome and saves your sight late into the evening.

Files by Google looks good in its new dark mode but it’s far from perfect. There are a few janky portions that we are sure will get ironed out once the theme comes to the full release rather than a beta.

If you want to give the Files by Google dark mode a test drive for yourself, you will need to sign up for the beta testing program. That is as easy as simply heading to this link and joining. You’ll get an update on your device and it will allow you to change the app theme to the new dark option, but like we said, only if you’re running the latest Android Q Beta. To turn it on, simply toggle the Dark theme on and it will apply to Files by Google.

