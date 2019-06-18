If you use Google Calendar to track your crazy busy schedule, you may have trouble doing so from your computer this morning. Users from around the world are reporting that Google Calendar on the web is currently down, strangely returning a 404 error.

Sometime in the last hour, Google Calendar has begun returning a 404 error when trying to visit it on the web. Faithful watcher of internet services, Down Detector has received well over 10,000 reports of Google Calendar’s issues. Google has also confirmed the outage on their G Suite apps dashboard, as of 7:22am PT.

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.

On a potentially related note, Google also notes that their Hangouts Meet video meeting service is presently experiencing an outage of its own, as of 7:54am PT.

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Hangouts Meet. We will provide more information shortly.

Not all users are being shown a 404 error by Google Calendar for web. One reader has reported to us that he’s instead receiving a 500 error trying to access the Google Calendar site from mobile.

As can be seen by the massive reaction on Twitter, the outage has left people thoroughly lost as to where they should be and what they should be doing this morning.

Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/MI7SJaJJw0 — Melanie Crissey (@MelanieCrissey) June 18, 2019

live shot of my office as we all realize that the google calendar 404 isn't just our individual computers pic.twitter.com/dPRQekxIIO — Rachel Clark (@RachAClark) June 18, 2019

While Google investigates the outage, it appears that the various Google Calendar apps still seem to be working fine, allowing you to view your calendar events and create new ones without issue. This is, of course, not a perfect solution, but it should at least get your day back on track.

Is the Google Calendar outage affecting your workflow today? Let us know in the comments.

Updating…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: