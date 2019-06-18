The tiny Palm Phone is expanding yet again. After launching as a standalone device on Verizon earlier this year, Palm is officially launching an unlocked version of its phone which works with US carriers for $349.

Matching the price of the standalone Verizon version, the unlocked Palm Phone is a completely standalone device for those who want to use the 3.3-inch device as their daily driver. This version of the device works as any other phone would, with a SIM card to connect to the carrier of your choice and full calling and SMS functionality.

Notably, this unlocked variant of the device will only be sold through Palm’s site, and it’s only for those in the United States. Further, Palm says the device can be used on most major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and most GSM networks as well. The company does note that the device won’t work on CDMA networks, though.

Pricing for the unlocked Palm Phone lands at $349 with pre-orders open today. Palm says orders will ship in 6-8 weeks and come with a free lanyard case.

