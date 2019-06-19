Waze adds support for Castbox podcast player on Android

Waze has offered integration with some popular music apps such as Spotify and Pandora, and now that’s extending to a podcast player. Starting today, Castbox is officially integrating with Waze on Android.

Using the Waze Audio Kit, this new integration works natively in the Waze app on Android devices. The audio player within the navigation app gives users full control over their music, or in this case their favorite podcasts. Those who have both Waze and Castbox installed on their Android device can control podcasts without leaving the standard navigation screen.

Notably, Castbox is one of the first partners to use this feature since Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio and others added support last year.

Castbox (https://castbox.fm), an award-winning podcast platform, today announced its integration with Waze, the community-based navigation app owned by Google. The new integration gives drivers an easy way to listen to their favorite podcasts on Castbox while navigating to their destination with the Waze app.

Castbox for Android is available now on the Google Play Store.

