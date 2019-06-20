Fast charging is set to provide the new battleground as Android OEMs begin to push the sizes of our batteries even further. Vivo has taken it to the next level though, announcing its Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W charging technology that can fully charge a 4,000mAh cell in just 13 minutes.

In a post on the official Vivo Weibo page (via The Verge), a video demonstrates Super FlashCharge in action but doesn’t quite give us a glimpse of the full charge cycle. It manages to go from 10 to 14 percent battery in just 16 seconds.

That alone would put this a step ahead of anything else currently available, with the Oppo SuperVOOC tech currently being the fastest available to consumers. We saw Xiaomi tease 100W charging tech way back in March but that has yet to make it to a consumer product.

We are massive fans of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s Warp Charge speeds but at four times the speed, Super FlashCharge is pretty insane if it ever becomes a reality. It does pose questions as to how this might affect battery health in the long term.

Vivo is expected to demonstrate Super FlashCharge in the flesh at MWC Shanghai next week alongside unveiling its first 5G-connected smartphone.

Check out the video below of the super-duper-fast charging tech in action, complete with a weird karaoke rendition of Redbone’s ‘Come and Get Your Love’, it’s startlingly odd but that charge tech is very, very impressive.

What are you thinking? Would you be worried about your smartphone battery health using such super-fast charging tech? Let us know in the comments section below.

