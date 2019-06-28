We’re just a few short months away from the launch of Galaxy Note 10+, which means we are in ripe leak season. Given we already know quite a bit about what to expect from the upcoming Note, we haven’t had a real life glimpse, until now.

The Galaxy Note 10+ has now broken cover thanks to a series of hands-on leaks courtesy of @TechTalkTV. The design is as we saw in a series of renders previously, with an almost display and solitary punch-hole notch.

We thought that this model may be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro but Samsung seems to have dropped the “Pro” naming and opted for Note 10+, as confirmed by the boot screen in these new image leaks.

This devices looks set to be a mammoth handset with plenty of screen real estate to enjoy. Whether the central punch-hole notch is an eyesore depends on how you feel about notches over display holes. At least this time it is centrally placed rather than off at the side.

You can also just make out the soft curves at the edges of the display. A prominent part of the Galaxy line since the Galaxy S8 days, it’s a polarizing design feature, but we’re sure some will love.

We’re also treated to a ridiculously blurry rear camera setup image. The placement of the camera array is as previous renders have predicted. The Note 10+ will come with a triple camera setup on the upper left of the handset. That is very similar to the latest A series of devices from Samsung, although the Note 10+ does lack the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Unfortunately, this is a mere glimpse, and we’re not able to gather any other information. It would have been nice to have seen the S Pen and confirmation that the headphone port is set to disappear. At least we now know what to expect in the looks department.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to be launched at some point in August — given the superb Note 9 launched in August 2018. What are your thoughts now seeing the device for the first time in the real world? Let us know in the comments section below.

