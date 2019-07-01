For quite some time, the Waze Carpool app has given commuters the ability to open up their vehicles to riders to save on gas, make a few bucks, and take some cars off the road too. This week, a calendar is being added to Waze Carpool to help drivers schedule their rides through the week to save time on scheduling.

Based on user feedback, the Waze Carpool app has been updated with a new timeline design. This new design integrates a calendar which allows both drivers and riders to plan out their rides for the week a bit easier.

For drivers, this update gives them the option to simply set times when they’ll be available to drive and where they’ll be going. From there, they can invite riders to join the carpool as well as seeing who’s most likely to respond. Riders, on the other hand, can use this new calendar to set when they need a ride and see who’s available or looking for riders. Both parties will be notified when someone joins the carpool. Once someone accepts a ride, all other requests/invitations are canceled.

Waze Carpool Calendar for Drivers

The Sunday night blues can hit a person hard with the anticipation of meetings, deadlines, and rush hour commuting. We’re hoping to make that a little easier with the new Waze Carpool calendar. Inspired by feedback from Wazers, it’s a simpler way to plan your commute for the week ahead, so scheduling carpools is one less thing to worry about.

Both the Waze and Waze Carpool apps should have this new calendar feature in their latest updates.

Waze Carpool Calendar for Riders

