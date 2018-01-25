Waze Carpoolers can now pay their driver for rides directly in the app

Waze released a new service in select regions last year called Waze Carpool. With it, drivers could offer rides to others who wished to carpool to a shared or nearby destination. Thanks to a new partnership with Payoneer, drivers can accept money from riders directly within the Waze Carpool application.

Unlike ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft, Waze Carpool is all about sharing a drive with someone else already planning to travel in the same direction as you. For drivers, this means being able to ride in carpool lanes and getting paid a couple of bucks for gas and wear and tear on their car. For passengers, it’s a cheap and fast mode of transportation.

With the new partnership with Payoneer, Carpool drivers no longer need to worry about how they’re going to get paid by riders. Taking to Forbes, Josh Fried, the head of Waze Carpool, said, “[we] know carpoolers are busy folks, so the payment experience should be seamless and pain-free. We partnered with Payoneer so drivers have one less thing to worry about, and they get reimbursed on time, every time.”

As of now, Waze Carpool is still only available for users in California, Texas, and Isreal. The company plans to launch in more states eventually. You can download the app for free from the Play Store if you want to give it a try for yourself.

