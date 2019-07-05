The latest beta version of the Google app rolled out a day earlier than usual this week. Google app 10.20 continues work on Assistant’s upcoming “Ambient Mode” and “Brief your Assistant.”

Assistant: Ambient Mode

Building on version 10.16’s reveal last week, Google app 10.20 suggests that shortcuts — likely in the form of a chips carousel — for “Play night sounds” and “What’s the weather” are coming to the Assistant “Updates” feed on the AOD.

<string name=”ambient_play_night_sounds”>Play night sounds</string> <string name=”ambient_what_is_the_weather”>”What’s the weather”</string>

Meanwhile, the Google app appears to be consolidating around “Ambient Mode” for the name of this feature.

10.16

<string name=”nexus_device_ch_amb_setting_page_title”>Lock screen experience while charging</string>

<string name=”charging_mode_intro_title”>Do more while your device is locked and charging</string>

10.20

<string name=”nexus_device_ch_amb_setting_page_title”>Ambient Mode</string>

<string name=”charging_mode_intro_title”>Do more while your device is locked and charging with Ambient Mode</string>

Voice Match will also be present, with a new string specifying Ambient Mode voice recognition.

<string name=”hotword_pref_personal_response_summary_for_ambient_mode”>Use Voice Match to send messages and access your email, calendar, contacts, and more when your device is locked.</string>

Brief your Assistant

Google appears to be working on a customization feature for Assistant where the end user can specify their interests to get more relevant help throughout the day. You will be able to select pre-defined “areas” as part of this process.

<string name=”opa_brief_your_assistant_greeting”>”Hi, I’m your Google Assistant, here to help you throughout your day! I can be more helpful the better I know you. Which areas would you like some help with?”</string>

Shortcuts

Explore — accessible from the bottom-right corner of Assistant — is Google’s app store for the over 1 million Assistant Actions. Google app 10.20 makes references to “Shortcuts” and a “marketplace” for them. The closest equivalent to “Shortcuts” today is Routines. It would be interesting if Assistant curated popular macros for users to save to their devices.

<string name=”marketplace_suggestions_hub_title”>Browse Shortcuts</string>

How to update?

