One longstanding complaint among Google users on the web is how being logged in with both personal and G Suite accounts results in a confusing file launch process. Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will now display a prominent prompt about what account you’re signed in with.

When you’re logged into multiple accounts, like switching between your work and personal accounts, it can sometimes be confusing to determine which account is active when opening and collaborating on a Doc, Sheet, or Slide.

Google’s solution is a new dialogue in the top-right corner that displays what account “you’re currently signed in as” after opening a document. Appearing just underneath your profile avatar, the full address is prominently listed with your name just below it.

“Ok” confirms you’re in the right one, while “Change account” acts as a faster switcher. It will only appear if you’re signed in to multiple Google Accounts in the same browser. According to Google, “this will help eliminate confusion and ensure you’re using the correct account when contributing to content.”

This upcoming feature will be available to all G Suite editions over the course of this month. This improved Google Account sign-in experience for Docs, Sheets, and Slides is particularly useful for schools or businesses that use Google’s productivity apps.

More about G Suite:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: