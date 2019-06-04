Last year, Google introduced Work Insights for G Suite that lets admins see user adoption rates, collaboration statistics, and work patterns. The tool is now generally available for G Suite Enterprise customers with new stats on non-Google applications like Microsoft Office.

The Work Insights tool offers “executive-level insights” and is aimed at offering data on whether G Suite is “increasing collaboration and improving workplace culture at your organization.” It serves as a dashboard to see how Google apps and services are being used across a company, especially after a recent deployment. This page divides data into three areas:

Adoption : which teams are adopting G Suite and which apps they use most frequently.

: which teams are adopting G Suite and which apps they use most frequently. Work patterns : which apps teams are spending time in and how much time they’re spending in meetings.

: which apps teams are spending time in and how much time they’re spending in meetings. Collaboration: how teams are working together through meetings, file sharing, and document interactions.

Charts and graphs can be filtered and compared by organizational units, teams (with 10 or more people), or new custom-made groups.

Groups that are whitelisted will appear in the filtering feature of Work Insights. Users are able to focus on specific groups and unlock the power of Work Insights within subsections of their organization.

Exiting beta, Work Insights can now provide data on non-G Suite application usage to determine “if there are legacy licenses that no longer need to be renewed as users transition to G Suite.” This includes documents and macros from Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. It’s very much a way for Google to further integrate and lock-in new customers, but there is a cost-saving benefit for businesses.

Work Insights are currently only available for higher-tier G Suite Enterprise or G Suite Enterprise for Education accounts. It is not accessible for regular G Suite Basic, Business, Education, or Nonprofits.

