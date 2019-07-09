Google Keep dark mode now rolling out to the web app

After coming to Android in May, Google Keep on the web now has a dark mode. This highly requested look, especially on large desktop screens, begins rolling out today.

Dark mode is a popular feature that’s frequently requested by Calendar and Keep users. It creates a better viewing experience in low-light conditions by reducing brightness.

The Google Keep dark mode is activated by tapping the settings gear icon from the app bar and selecting “Enable Dark Mode,” which will be the second item in that menu. Like on mobile, everything that was previously stark white switches to a dark shade of gray.

The 12 background note theming options have been appropriately tweaked to be more subdued when used with this dark theme. A similar treatment is applied to the app bar, with icons switching to light on dark.

If you’re logged into a G Suite account, your profile avatar with company logo will most likely be displayed against a white background. It’s somewhat jarring, along with the background of any notes you doodled on, but a minor complaint.

Available to all G Suite editions, the Google Keep dark mode on the web will start to roll out today. Fully launching in the coming weeks, it’s not yet live on three accounts we checked this morning.

