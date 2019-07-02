Google Duo 57 is widely rolling out today with a partial dark theme that suggests a full one is coming. Meanwhile, you can now access your gallery to message photos directly from within the app.

About APK Insight: In this APK Insight post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Dark theme

Enabling the Dark Theme in Android Q or Night mode in Pie’s Developer options will darken Duo’s main overflow menu. This new look is also visible on the “How was the call quality?” prompt in Google Duo 57. However, it’s still a work in progress, as text is barely visible against the gray background. The dark mode is not yet available in the main parts of the app.

Sending photos

Last week, we spotted the ability to message photos directly to Duo contacts via the Share sheet. Since then, the ability to open your gallery from right within the app has begun to roll out. The message recording screen features a new button for accessing on-device photos in the bottom-right corner. This opens the Files app, but Google Photos is not accessible in the overflow menu.

The first time you use this feature, Duo has to be granted the storage permission. Moving forward, the gallery button will be replaced with a preview of your more recent photo. This capability does not appear to be tied to Duo 57, and it’s not yet widely rolled out.

Settings

Single-line menu items that lack a description have shrunk in height with Google Duo 57.

Duo 56 Duo 57

How to update?

Google Duo 57 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

