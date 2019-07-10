For the last year or so, we’ve been following the development of a Chromebook, codenamed “Atlas,” which has all the normal traits of a Made by Google device. A new image has surfaced of the “Atlas” Chromebook, giving us another preview of what Google may have in store for us later this year.

After the less-than-stellar launch of the Pixel Slate, Google mentioned that its next Chrome OS device would be targeting productivity on the go. Shortly thereafter, the company shared that it would no longer be making Made by Google tablets, focusing instead on its laptop products.

This year, we’re likely to see Google release a true successor to the Pixelbook with “Atlas,” as it will feature a 4K display and top-notch Chromebook specs. While we’re not likely to see this device properly until sometime in October, we’ve already got a decent idea of what it looks like from leaks in March. Today, a new image of the Atlas Chromebook has surfaced from within the Chromium Bug Tracker, revealing a new color for the device.

In our previous leaks, Atlas appeared to be black with a gray/brown keyboard, likely due to it being a development model. The latest image shows a silver (or possibly white) chassis surrounding the display, which matches up with the Pixelbook’s design. The new color likely indicates that this model is further along.

As the image is taken from much closer up than previous leaks, we can see that Atlas will have much smaller bezels than the Pixelbook before it. The side bezels seem comparable to the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook, which would be a huge improvement. Atlas’s upper bezel, however, still seems fairly sizable.

Otherwise, Atlas seems to have not changed much since we last saw it. The pronounced curve in the upper corner of the display bezel is still there, for example. This means we’re likely still looking at a proper clamshell laptop, not a convertible like the Pixelbook. While this may not be the flashiest design, it should help to keep costs down.

What do you think? Is Atlas shaping up to be a Chromebook you’d purchase? Let us know in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: