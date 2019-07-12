Earlier this week, renders showed off our best look to date at the Galaxy Note 10. Now, thanks to some FCC images that have been leaked out, hands-on images of the Galaxy Note 10+ are here to further confirm the design of Samsung’s next phablet.

First spotted by the folks over at XDA-Developers, these leaked images are sourced from an FCC listing for the Galaxy Note 10+ which went public earlier this week. These images don’t tell us anything new about the device, but they do confirm and clarify some previous information.

It’s easy to note from the below images that, design-wise, this device is identical to previous renders. The vertical camera orientation, extra sensors, and centered front-facing camera all line up with what we’ve previously seen. The headphone jack is also nowhere to be seen, and only two buttons are visible as well. Samsung is expected to use what was previously the Bixby button as a power button and giving Note 10 owners access to Bixby via a long-press.

The FCC listing for the Galaxy Note 10+ further confirms dimensions for the device which were previously leaked as well. There’s also mention of the S-Pen being charged wirelessly when docked, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (note: no 5G on this model), and more.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 at an event on August 7th.

