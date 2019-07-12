Leaked Galaxy Note 10 pricing suggests €999 start in Europe

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are at the very top of many “most wanted” lists ahead of its launch. We caught our first glimpse, courtesy of leaked press renders recently, but now we have some more solid Galaxy Note 10 pricing information to add.

According to leaker and WinFuture stalwart Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will have a start price of €999 in Europe. It also appears that both models will come with a base 256 GB storage.

The standard Note 10 is expected to come with a recommended price of €999 (~$1,126) according to retailers, whereas the Note 10+ is expected to start at €1,149 euros (~$1,249). These prices might not reflect regional variations and taxes, but do offer a glimpse of what we can expect come launch day.

When you consider that the Samsung Galaxy S10 started at the same price but came with just 128 GB of storage, it does make the Note 10 initially seem a tad better value.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 Plus start at 256GB in Europe, priced at 999 / 1149 Euro respectively. (Disclaimer: based on what retailers are saying, may change depending on markets and other factors) https://t.co/XM5kCHiB4c — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 12, 2019

Of course, with less than a month to go before the August 7 unveiling, we could see prices change. These base prices are on reflective of the European market, with individual deals and carrier bundles all affecting pricing across the globe.

Considering the expected package, though, it’s pretty much par for the course that the Note 10 would have such a high entry price. We are a little disappointed to potentially see the removal of the headphone port, but the removal of the Bixby key is a great step forward.

It’s also interesting to consider just how the split will be for the newer Note 10+. We’re expecting the standard Note 10 to come with a massive 6.4-inch display — which you’d think would be more than enough for most people. Will the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10+ manage to justify its higher pricing? It remains to be seen.

What are you thinking? Are you even considering the Note 10 and Note 10+ based upon the pricing? Or is the removal of the headphone port too much to bear? Let us know in the comments section below.

