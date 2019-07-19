Earlier this year, Verizon announced a partnership with Google to promote YouTube TV. This week, that partnership is starting to take effect with a new promo that gives Verizon Fios subscribers a free month of YouTube TV with any internet package.

Through August 15th, any new Verizon Fios subscriber can redeem a free month of YouTube TV with any internet package. That includes Fios’ $39.99/month 100mbps home internet which actually costs less than YouTube TV’s new $49.99/month price tag. That one-month trial is significantly longer than the 7-day trial that’s offered to all new subscribers.

As usual, the condition applies that the subscriber can’t have previously participated in a YouTube TV trial or had a subscription in the past. As mentioned, it’s also only for new Verizon Fios subscribers looking at the terms and conditions. The free month is applied by using a redemption code.

This likely isn’t the last YouTube TV promo that Verizon will offer this year. When the deal between the two services was first announced, Verizon teased “unique, high-value promotions,” so it’s likely we’ll see more in the near future.

Fios, the 100% fiber-optic network, delivers streaming at its best. To prove it, switch to Fios Internet and get the first month of YouTube TV on us. YouTube TV First Month Offer: First month trial promotion open to participants subscribing to Verizon Fios Internet service from 7/18/19 – 8/15/19 and must be redeemed by 9/30/19. Offer redeemable where YouTube is available and for new YouTube TV subscribers who have never participated in a YouTube TV trial.

