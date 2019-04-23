Verizon will sell YouTube TV to its wireless and broadband customers later this year

Verizon and Google made a partnership last year over bringing YouTube TV to the company’s 5G customers. Now, that deal is massively expanding with Verizon pushing Google’s service on its wireless and broadband customers starting later this year.

Announced in a press release this morning, Verizon and Google are expanding their partnership in a big way. Starting sometime later this year, YouTube TV will be available as part of Big Red’s wireless and broadband internet packages. The two companies haven’t announced specifics on how this will work or what difference it could make to the price, but Verizon teases “unique, high-value promotions.”

Presumably, that means Verizon customers can get a slight discount on the service’s continuously increasing price with the new bundles.

Verizon’s partnership with Google and YouTube TV will allow Verizon wireless mobility customers to stream their favorite content via YouTube TV on the largest, most reliable network, wireless 5G home customers to add premium content from YouTube TV to their internet bundle on a national scale, and Fios broadband customers to choose from even more options when it comes to content and services. Verizon will also offer unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions to customers across platforms.

As mentioned, it’s currently unclear when this new bundle will be available. Variety says that Verizon has confirmed that the deal will take effect “later in 2019.”

