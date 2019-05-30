One of the big appeals of YouTube TV is live games with the Android app widely testing an optimized sports dashboard. It includes stats and key replays just in time for the NBA Finals, which Google’s cord-cutting service is again sponsoring this year.

Opening the NBA Finals or any other major game from YouTube TV for Android this evening pops up an introductory prompt that describes the “Now in beta” sports dashboard that can “enhance the action.”

Swipe right to left to reveal real-time stats and league scores or to watch key plays

The first Watch tab is the same view found underneath every stream and includes various channel, movie, and TV suggestions. In “Stats,” you can “Track how your favorite team and athletes are performing and never see a spoiler with game-synched stats.”

This includes box scores and player breakdowns, with sports like baseball featuring a “Scores” tab to the very right that displays other matches and series breakdowns. If you’re not watching a game live, scores will update as the game progresses so that the outcome isn’t spoiled.

There is also a “Key Plays” tab that works to show the “best plays of the game” and helps you quickly “catch up to a live game in progress.” When browsing the sports dashboard, the game remains playing in the background with a compact player at the top.

Major events like basketball and baseball feature this new sports experience, but not more minor games and leagues. This feature appears to be widely rolled out on Android in time for NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Like last year, the NBA Finals is “presented by YouTube TV,” with Google noting that live games have helped attract new subscribers. The logo is visible on box scores, while there are longer ads for the service and shoutouts throughout the broadcast.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: