While there’s still a lot of confusion around Huawei, the company’s sub-brand Honor is churning out a new set of smartphones. At an event in China earlier today, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro went official. Here’s what you need to know.

The Honor 9X and 9X Pro are both pretty similar devices across the board, and the similarities start with the Kirin 810 chip under the hood. That’s paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the standard 9X, and up to 8GB on the 9X Pro. There’s also 64GB and 128GB storage tiers on the 9X, and 128GB and 256GB tiers on the 9X Pro.

Both devices also feature the same 6.59-inch FHD LCD display which has slim bezels all around. There’s no fingerprint sensor under the display, and also no cutouts anywhere thanks to the pop-up camera. Like on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the front-facing camera slides out from within the phone with a 16MP sensor. On the back, there’s a 48MP primary and 2MP depth camera on both phones, with an extra 8MP ultrawide camera on the Pro.

The Honor 9X and 9X Pro also share the same side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,000 mAh battery with USB-C (but no fast charging), and Android Pie with EMUI 9. Honor is also using an attractive pattern on the glass backs of the Charm Red and Blue colors which are on the 9X, as well as the Charm Purple for the 9X Pro. The Black model of the 9X Pro doesn’t get the same design, though. Sales start today in China with pricing starting at RMB 1,399.

