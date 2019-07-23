Owners of the OnePlus 5 and 5T can rejoice, as the latest stable Oxygen OS 9.0.7 update is now rolling out with some notable and solid additions while also including the June 2019 patch.

Initially spotted over on the /r/OnePlus5T subreddit (via XDA), the Oxygen OS 9.0.7 OTA should be heading to your device with the updated Screen recorder, quick reply in landscape mode, and Fnatic gaming mode all in tow. There is also the June 2019 security patch and some Speed Dial fixes thrown in for good measure.

The OTA itself looks pretty sizeable at around 500MB, which isn’t surprising given the software additions. The Fnatic gaming mode will be very welcome for hardcore gamers. Meanwhile, the Screen recorder being added means no need to sideload any hacked-together APK files — not that they are bad by any means.

Oxygen OS 9.0.7 for OnePlus 5/5T Changelog

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.6

Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings – Edit – Screen Recorder)

Added Quick reply in landscape (Settings – Utilities – Quick reply in landscape)

Gaming mode

Added Fnatic mode (Settings – Utilities – Gaming mode)

Phone

Fixed issue with Speed Dial

If you haven’t already seen the OTA reach your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T, be sure to head to your Settings > System updates and manually refresh. At the moment it’s unclear if this is a staged rollout or not, so it might take a little patience to see the Oxygen OS 9.0.7 OTA arrive on your handset.

While we often recommend waiting for an OTA to reach your device naturally, apps like the immensely popular Oxygen Updater are very useful at ensuring you get OS OTAs on schedule.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: