The OnePlus 7 Pro is arguably one of the best phones you can buy right now. It does, however, have areas where improvements can be made, the steadily improving Nightscape mode being one example.

While Nightscape 2.0 has brought some impressive improvements, it really doesn’t quite match the Huawei Night mode or Google’s Night Sight in every scenario. But I have found that with little experimentation you can get excellent results in low-light situations with Nightscape 2.0.

Nightscape is limited to just the 48-megapixel main sensor at present — much to the disappointment of fans on the official OnePlus forums. Luckily for us who want to utilize the extra lenses for Nightscape mode, a OnePlus executive has told GSMArena that we’ll soon be able to use the mode on all of the OnePlus 7 Pro cameras.

OnePlus image product manager, Zake Zhang said: “We are working on bringing the Nightscape feature to the other cameras in a future update.”

This is great news for those of us that rock the OnePlus 7 Pro as our daily smartphone. Zhang didn’t confirm if this will extend to the front-facing pop-up selfie camera though. Given that the Pixel does allow for Night Sight to be used on the front-facing camera, it would be a few steps behind if not.

While this is undoubtedly great news for OnePlus 7 Pro owners, it is still disappointing that we won’t see older OnePlus devices get support for Nightscape 2.0. It means that you will likely have to rely on the GCam APK and the modding community to take better quality low-light photos.

