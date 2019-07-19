We often praise the update schedule that OnePlus keeps for their devices, and that continues with the release of the third Android Q beta for the OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, and 7 Pro.

Announced for the OnePlus 6/6T and 7/7 Pro via the official OnePlus forums, the developer preview offers a glimpse of what we can expect from OxygenOS when added to Android Q. Having spent some time with the previous developer preview two, I will say that the experience is very stripped back compared to what we normally expect from OxygenOS on OnePlus phones.

The update will have plenty of bugs, so in all honesty, it isn’t recommended unless you simply must have Android Q beta on your OnePlus phone. After installing on my OnePlus 6T, I personally had my device brick itself when I let the battery reach 0% on the previous beta. That left me no choice but to restore and head back to Android Pie. So there are risks even if you don’t realize it.

That said, the update does bring some new features including Game Space, further customization settings, enhanced ambient display features, and an improved screen recorder. If you want to try out some of the upcoming features, this is arguably the best way to do that.

If you are running the previous beta, then you will need to wipe before installing developer preview 3. Beyond that, you will need at least 30% battery and at least 3 GB of storage free to flash the update.

We’re not sure which version of the official Android Q beta phase OnePlus has adapted for this latest developer preview. They have explicitly stated that this build “is still in an early stage of development.”

Even so, considering we will see the first stable release of Android Q reasonably soon, we expect OnePlus to get their build of Q out of the door not too long afterwards if these beta builds are anything to go by.

If you want to download the Q developer preview on your OnePlus 6/6T or OnePlus 7/7 Pro, then head to the links below:

