Google Pay’s passes functionality is somewhat underused, but a newcomer is now available. This week, Alaska Airlines has added support for showing boarding passes through Google Pay.

The latest update to the Alaska Airlines app for Android integrates a new button for Google Pay (via Droid-Life). Fliers can tap the “save to phone” button to bring their boarding passes into Google Pay for easier access, as well as lockscreen notifications when they get to the airport.

The latest Alaska Airlines update also squashes some bugs and gives its users the ability to copy confirmation codes and mileage plan numbers by long-pressing on the data. The app is available for free on the Play Store.

Google Pay boarding passes were first introduced last year, with airlines such as Southwest offering the functionality for quite a while. Hopefully, Alaska is just one of many other airlines that will add the functionality soon, especially with improvements to the feature coming in Android Q.

