Mobile payment is one of today’s best modern conveniences. But before services like Google Pay can support your credit or debit card, they need to come to an agreement with your bank or credit union. For the month of July, Google Pay has introduced support for cards from a new set of 26 banks in the United States.

Roughly every other week, Google Pay adds a new batch of banks to their master list of supported financial institutions, with no real end in sight. It seems as though every decent size town in the U.S. has their own one-off bank whose customers will undoubtedly still want to use Google Pay.

Earlier today, Google Pay updated their support page with the first batch of new banks in the U.S. for the month of July.

Educational Community Alliance Credit Union (OH)

Exchange Bank (GA)

First Bank Hampton (NW)

Incommons Bank (TX)

Legends Bank (MO)

Members Choice of Central Texas Federal Credit Union

MidAmerica National Bank (IL)

Park Community Credit Union (KY)

Priority Bank (AR)

Republic Bank (PA)

Republic Bank of Chicago (IL)

State Bank of Waterloo (IL)

The Citizens-Farmers Bank of Cole Camp (MO)

Update 7/9: Google Pay has added another two US banks to the master list this morning.

Cadence Bank (NA)

Partner Colorado (CO)

Update 7/17: While our wallets may still be recovering from Prime Day, Google Pay is here to help you learn to spend again by adding support for another batch of eleven US banks.

Bank of St. Elizabeth (MO)

Central Bank of Kansas City (MO)

Champlain National Bank (NY)

First Bank of Alabama (AL)

Rio Bank (TX)

RiverLand Federal Credit Union (LA)

St. Anne’s Credit Union of Fall River (MA)

State Savings Bank (MI)

Sun Community Federal Credit Union (CA)

The Fidelity Bank (NC)

The Local Credit Union (MI)

